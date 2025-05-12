City of Palm Springs seeks public’s input on flood access bridge

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials announced today that two upcoming meetings will give residents a chance to weigh in on a proposed low-water bridge project aimed at improving emergency access to the Indian Canyon neighborhoods.

An in-person meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Indian Canyon Golf Clubhouse, located at 1100 E. Murray Canyon Drive, officials said.

A virtual Zoom meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 2. The link is available at https://bit.ly/low-water-bridge-ps. Further information of the zoom meeting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfPalmSprings.

The project is intended to ensure residents have access in and out of the neighborhood during heavy rain or flooding events.