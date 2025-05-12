Foster families needed, organizations step up to educate community

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 3,000 Riverside County children are in out-of-home care due to abuse or neglect according to Riverside County.

As the need for foster families continues to grow, Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) and Faith in Motion are hosting a free community event on Monday to recruit foster families in desert communities.

Organizers said the session helps residents learn about becoming foster or adoptive families — and how local faith communities are providing assistance along the way.

It's from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Southwest Church, 44-175 Washington Street, Indian Wells, CA 92210.

The initiative features a panel discussion and Q&A session where attendees receive information on fostering, adoption and volunteer opportunities.

Faith in Motion is an organization that provides support to foster and adoptive families — from initial interest to state certification and beyond.

