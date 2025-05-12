Skip to Content
News

Local LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center at risk of closing after federal funding pulled

By
New
Published 7:07 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In Center is at risk of shutting down after $500.000 in funding was just pulled.

For the past year, the Drop-In Center in Palm Springs has been a safe space for Coachella Valley teens, offering safety, support, and community. It's run by the Transgender Health and Wellness Center.

Leaders at the Health and Wellness Center say the Department of Housing and Urban Development has now redirected grant funds for the Drop-In Center to other organizations, so it is in need of financial support to continue operating.

The Drop-In Center serves about 50 youth throughout the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Transgender Health and Wellness Center Director of Youth Services Renae Punzalan in an I-Team interview to learn more.

For more information on the Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In Center, visit www.trans.health or www.trans.health/marsha-p-johnson-lgbtq-youth-drop-in-center/.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content