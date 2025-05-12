Local LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center at risk of closing after federal funding pulled

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In Center is at risk of shutting down after $500.000 in funding was just pulled.

For the past year, the Drop-In Center in Palm Springs has been a safe space for Coachella Valley teens, offering safety, support, and community. It's run by the Transgender Health and Wellness Center.

Leaders at the Health and Wellness Center say the Department of Housing and Urban Development has now redirected grant funds for the Drop-In Center to other organizations, so it is in need of financial support to continue operating.

The Drop-In Center serves about 50 youth throughout the Coachella Valley.

