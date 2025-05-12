Palm Springs launches gift card bonus promotion for restaurant week

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs announced today a limited-time promotion called "Love Local Palm Springs" to encourage spending at participating local businesses during Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week.

The citywide promotion lets customers buy a $100 digital gift card and receive a $50 bonus card while supplies last, city officials said. The bonus card must be purchased on or after May 19 and used by June 8.

Both cards can be redeemed at participating restaurants and businesses.

"We are thrilled to host the Love Local Palm Springs Restaurant Week promotion with our partner the Visit Greater Palm Springs CVB,'' Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte said in a statement. "This year, we're making Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week even more enticing for residents and visitors to explore the vibrant and diverse culinary scene in Palm Springs while also supporting local businesses."

Details and gift card purchases are available at LoveLocalPS.com.