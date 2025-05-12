PSUSD African American 2025 grads receive Kente Stoles symbolizing culture and heritage

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District African American class of 2025 graduates were honored and presented with Kente Stoles Monday evening.

The stoles will be worn during their graduation ceremonies.

African American Parent Advisory Council Board Member Jarvis Crawford says the event represents a coming of age - a transition from youth to adulthood where the students are presented with a Kente Stole to be worn to show their culture and their heritage. Crawford adds it is a small token of appreciation to the students for completing high school.

Graduating Senior Amia Mars says the event was "...a celebration of the black students in my community making it to graduation. It's very important for us to go after higher education and higher learning, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

A total of 107 African American graduating seniors were honored with the Kente Stoles a the ceremony.