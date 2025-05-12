RivCo Dept. of Animal Services shares progress made in 2025

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) presented numbers on Monday showing the progress the Department has made so far this year.

RCDAS spokespeople are calling the progress "encouraging" after focusing on efforts to make local adoptions easier and more affordable, and reaching out to other areas that are able to take in adoptable animals.

In August last year, RCDAS came under scrutiny as animal welfare and safety advocates filed a lawsuit calling into question the department's policies in euthanasia.

The department says it is continuing to work on the challenges its been facing, from over-crowded shelters to staff and veterinarian shortages.

New RCDAS Director Mary Martin acknowledged there were challenges when she took over the position in March of this year. Martin says of the department's progress, “These results are a testament to the hard work of our staff and the strength of our community partnerships. The team made real progress in just a few months, and we are committed to continuing this momentum to save more lives.”

RCDAS adds in its announcement on Monday that it "remains focused on long-term improvements that will help ensure more pets find homes, more families stay together, and more lives are saved in the months ahead."

Here are the numbers released by RCDAS:

Live release rate increased to 80.9% , up from 72% during the same period last year

, up from 72% during the same period last year Euthanasia decreased by 33% , with 540 fewer animals euthanized

, with 540 fewer animals euthanized Adoption rate increased to 42% , up from 34% compared to same period last year

, up from 34% compared to same period last year Transfer-out rates rose across both cats and dogs

And RCDAS lists the improvements as:

Expanded public access by opening shelters on Sundays and extending hours on Wednesdays, making it easier for families to adopt or reclaim pets

Waived Return-to-Owner fees to remove financial barriers and help more lost pets return home

Increased the frequency of fee-waived adoption events, leading to faster placements and reduced length of stay

Completed cross-country pet transfer flights and enhanced partner rescue outreach, creating more adoption opportunities in partner regions and reducing local overcrowding

Enhanced marketing and visibility for adoptable animals through improved photography, promotion, and outreach

For more information on the goals of Riverside County Department of Animal Services, visit www.rcdas.org/positive-change.