DAP Health ends annual fundraiser walk, Palm Springs Pride announces Pride Equality Walk

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – DAP Health is ending its annual Health Equity Walk after nearly 40 years of fundraising. The walk, which began in 1987 as the "Desert AIDs Walk" worked to benefit HIV/AIDS care, mental health services and more.

DAP Health CEO David Brinkman emailed an announcement to employees, donors and volunteers on May 7, writing the decision was due to multiple factors, including rising event costs and decreased participation.

On May 13, Palm Springs Pride announced it will have its inaugural Pride Equality Walk Oct. 25. This new fundraiser walk falls around the typically scheduling of the DAP Health Equity Walk, which was last held on Oct. 26, 2024.

Pride organizers said the "walk will ignite action and motivate the community to advocate for justice and foster a more equitable society for everyone," according to a news release.

