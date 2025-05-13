New affordable housing project planned in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission gave the green light on Tuesday in moving forward with a new affordable housing project just off Palm Drive and Park Lane.

Supporters packed the room at the Planning Commission meeting, backing the proposal for the "Park Lane Homes" project.

The Commission unanimously approved the project, which will include about 167 affordable units, an 11,000 square foot early childhood education center, a pool, and a community park to be built on a parcel just over 7.5 acres.

Now that they have the go-ahead, developers say the next step is to secure funding from the state.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this project.