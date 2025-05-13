Newly hired Director of Riverside County Department of Animal Services discusses shelter goals for 2025

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Mary Martin, the newly hired director for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, stepped into her new role this year. Martin was first introduced in March, and spoke with News Channel 3 about her decision to take the job. Martin says she has a plan for the county's shelters as she steers the department into the future.

RCDAS has been criticized for it's euthanasia policies, namely in 2023 when the shelter system had the highest animal kill rate in the county. In 2024, the county's overall live release rate was 71%, which lagged behind the Coachella Valley Animal Campus's 80% rate. These rates have caused some local leaders and advocates to file a lawsuit against the county.

To achieve no-kill status, shelter's must hit a 90% release rate. And it's something Martin has experience with after taking a Maricopa County shelter from 82% to 96% live release rates.

News Channel 3's Tori King will be speaking with Martin about the changes she has been able to make so far.