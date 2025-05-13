‘Ride of Silence’ in Palm Springs to honor cyclists killed worldwide

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Cyclists in Palm Springs will take part in the annual "Ride of Silence" next week to honor cyclists who lost their lives around the world.

City officials announced Tuesday that the free event will be held at 7 p.m. on May 21 at Ruth Hardy Park, located at 700 Tamarisk Road.

The global movement was launched in 2003 after cyclist Larry Schwartz was fatally struck by a bus in Dallas. The movement has since expanded to more than 200 locations across five continents.

"A global tribute. A local statement. A silent ride with powerful purpose,'' the city said in a statement.

Bike riders will ride in complete silence, with helmets required and lights encouraged, and will maintain a pace of no more than 12 mph, according to the city.

Non-cyclists are also encouraged to attend and show support by walking around the park.