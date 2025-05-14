CSUSB Palm Desert nursing student hopes to transform healthcare

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and Coachella Valley's nursing shortage, Jason Davalos is graduating California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus (PDC).

Davalos graduates this weekend as PDC's Outstanding Student of the year and as a University Legacy Scholar. He hopes to transform healthcare and use his degree to support the community.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with Davalos on his goals post-graduation and the need he sees in healthcare.