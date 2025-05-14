La Quinta looks to propose ordinance banning homeless camps

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of La Quinta is proposing an ordinance banning homeless camping on public property, making such camping a misdemeanor.

This comes after La Quinta sheriff's officials report an increase in homeless encampments along the underpasses of busy roadway's. The La Quinta City Council discussed the ordinance May 6, but did not put the ordinance to a vote. The ordinance's proposal is expected for May 20.

According to the May 6 council discussion, with the ordinance, officials goal is to persuade unhoused people to relocate to another part of the city or use services provided by services in the Valley. If both options are refused, they can be arrested for a misdemeanor.

The City's current policy places a ban on camping in city parks, however with the increase the sheriff's station has noticed, they are requesting an expanded policy.

For the full ordinance proposal see page 347 of the La Quinta City Council May 6 agenda here www.laquintaca.gov

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from La Quinta city officials and from Well in the Desert organizers on how this will impact the homeless population.