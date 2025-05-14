Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announce summer hours and programs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Aerial Tramway officials today announced the return of extended summer hours and seasonal programming, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 25, the final tram up will depart at 9 p.m., with the last tram down at 10:30 p.m. On Monday, May 26, the last tram up will be at 8 p.m., and the final tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said.

The summer schedule will run from May 23 through Sept. 1, with extended hours every Friday and Saturday, including a final tram up at 9 p.m. and down at 10 p.m.

In addition to extended hours, summer programs hosted by Mount San Jacinto State Park and the Natural History Association will include topics such as backcountry navigation with map and compass training and tips for minimalist camping.

State park volunteers will also lead guided nature walks on Sundays from May 25 through Sept. 1, offering visitors the chance to explore either the Desert View Trail or the Long Valley Nature Trail, officials said.

For more information on the program schedule, visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=636.