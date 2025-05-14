Palm Springs City Council approves updated comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs now has an updated comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan that city leaders say reinforces the city's commitment and approach to public safety, disaster preparedness and animal care.

The most recent plan for Palm Springs before the adoption of this new plan dated back to 2012. News Channel 3's I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl previewed the city's plan in his exclusive "Planning for a Disaster - How several local cities are updating their plans to keep you safe" report earlier this month.

The City Council approved the updated plan during Thursday night’s Council meeting. The new plan outlines a coordinated response and recovery strategy for a wide range of emergencies and major disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, floods, storms, hazardous material incidents, pandemics, and other natural or human-caused events.

City officials say that for the first time, the plan also includes detailed provisions for the evacuation and sheltering of animals, ensuring that pets and service animals are protected during emergencies, a critical step in supporting the whole family during times of crisis.

“This comprehensive plan strengthens our ability to act quickly and efficiently when disaster strikes,” said Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. “It also enhances coordination and communications with county, state and federal partners to better serve our residents.”

The Emergency Operations Plan is structured around the Four Phases of Emergency Management: Preparedness, Response, Recovery, and Mitigation. While not every emergency involves all four phases, the plan ensures the city is equipped to manage each phase effectively.

“Our leadership in Palm Springs is defined by a clear vision: a future where every member of our community is safe and secure,” said Mayor Ron deHarte. “To achieve this, we are taking bold steps in our emergency planning and response, embedding inclusion, preparedness, and compassion into every aspect. This proactive approach ensures that no one is left behind, including our beloved pets.”

Highlights of the updated plan include:

Public education and emergency training initiatives for residents.

Robust communication systems for community alerts, warnings, and notifications.

Emergency protocols specifically designed to protect animals and ensure pet-friendly sheltering.

The City of Palm Springs is encouraging all residents to familiarize themselves with the Emergency Operations Plan and take steps to be personally prepared.

For more information and to review the Emergency Operations Plan, visit engagepalmsprings.com.