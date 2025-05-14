Palm Springs launching Blue Zones Project to boost community health and longevity

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Springs is launching a bold new health movement aimed at helping locals live longer, healthier lives. Called the Blue Zones Project Palm Springs, the initiative officially begins with a community kick-off celebration on Thursday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Theater. The free event will include a talk from the founder of Project Blue Zones - Dan Buettner, who will unveil a community-driven plan designed to make healthy living simpler and more enjoyable for everyone.

The Blue Zones Project takes a grassroots approach, focusing on reshaping policies, public spaces, and social connections to support better everyday habits. The goal is to mae it easier for people to eat healthier, move more naturally, and stay socially connected in their daily routines.

The launch event will also feature a relaxed reception with wine and light refreshments, giving attendees a chance to connect the Palm Springs Blue Zones team and national project leaders. This kickoff marks the start of a five-year plan to bring the Blue Zones Life Radius model to life in Palm Springs emphasizing permanent and semi-permanent changes to local infrastructure, food access, public policy, and social networks that make healthier choices more intuitive.

https://youtu.be/xccrVWCu_F4?si=_TsbaVZ5gNn1RtxT

The Palm Springs project is part of a wider effort across Riverside County, backed by partners like Riverside University Health System Public Health, Inland Empire Health Plan Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, and Eisenhower Health. Together, they aim to create measurable improvements in community health and well-being across the region.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will be speaking with Blue Zones Project Palm Springs’ Community Engagement Lead, Chris Ruetz, on this exciting development and what it means for region.

Be sure and tune into News Channel 3 at broadcast at noon, 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm!