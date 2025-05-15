Five local JROTC students receive Military Officers Association of America scholarships

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Five local students received scholarships from the Palm Springs Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Leadership and Scholarship Luncheon Thursday.

This year the organization gave out five $2,500 scholarships including the Hunter Lopez Scholarship.

Herman and Alicia Lopez, parents of fallen local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, presented the scholarship named in honor and memory of their son. Lopez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a 2021 terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

Desert Hot Springs High School JROTC presented the Colors, and La Quinta High School JROTC did the Missing Man Table Ceremony, better known as the POW-MIA Table.