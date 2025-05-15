Health experts warn inflammatory foods may affect hormone balance

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - In a study published by 'Human Reproduction' earlier this month, health experts suggest a healthy diet during childhood may be linked to starting menstrual periods later in life.

Local health experts add that eating inflammatory foods, like processed foods, sugary snacks, and saturated fats, can cause imbalances with hormones.

They say eating these foods could also impact overall health, which could be linked with other diseases and chronic conditions like diabetes.

Health experts also advise that health starts at home - They remind parents that the entire family should be on board with making healthier food choices together.