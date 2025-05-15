Palm Springs celebrating ‘Kids to Parks Day’ on Saturday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate a free, fun-filled day with "Kids to Parks Day" on Saturday, May 17.

Kids to Parks Day is a nationwide event dedicated to connecting kids with nature and encouraging outdoor exploration.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, families with kids of all ages can enjoy lots of outdoor activities at Sunrise Park, located at E. Ramon Road and S. Sunrise Way. The activities - bike riding, skating (bring your own bikes and skates), line dancing, arts & crafts, games, water activities, and a toddler zone to name a few - are designed to inspire imagination and physical activity.

Then, from noon until 3:00 p.m., the fun continues with a Free Swim Day at the Palm Springs Swim Center. Families are invited to splash, swim and relax under the sun. All ages are welcome, and lifeguards will be on duty.

Palm Springs Parks and Recreation officials say it's a great way to celebrate nature, community, and childhood fun. They add that Kids to Parks Day is more than just a day at the park, it's a chance for families to make memories and experience the joys of outdoor play.

For more information, email Recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272.