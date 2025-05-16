Skip to Content
Residents at Indian Wells County Club upset City Council declines pickleball court addition

By
New
Published 10:59 AM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – In a Thursday Indian Wells City Council meeting, members declined to approve pickleball courts in the Indian Wells Country Club community, upsetting residents.

Many communities throughout the Valley have approved the addition of pickleball courts. Residents said numerous people gave supporting statements to the council, but they said dissenting opinions swayed the council to vote 'no.'

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from city officials and residents about the pickleball courts at Indian Wells Country Club.

Kendall Flynn

