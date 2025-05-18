Reactions to Palm Springs attack pour in from residents, elected officials

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Reaction are pouring in this weekend as elected officials and desert residents respond to news of the Palm Springs terrorist attack that killed one person, who authorities have now identified as the suspect, and injured four others.

News Channel 3 crews have been on the ground in Palm Springs since the explosion occurred at the American Reproductive Centers Saturday morning.

Resident Reactions

Carl Schreier, a Palm Springs resident who lives just a few blocks from the scene, was there moments after the explosion and caught crucial images of it's aftermath.

Speaking with News Channel 3's Athena Jreij, Schreier described what he felt during the blast, "I felt the whole house shake. It was just one major shake of the house. Also kind of a feeling that you can feel go through your body, through the the building, even the ground."

Following that blast, Schreier was one of the first residents on scene.

"I came outside and saw the black smoke rising toward, from our house to Desert Memorial Hospital. And, so I knew something had gone off there, and I knew it was a bomb at that point. So I immediately started walking over there. You could see the wall had blown out. It wasn't even a door. It even looked like a door had been there, but the wall and everything was thrown out. Even a copier machine that was in the building was thrown clear across the street."

Several residents in the area were shocked when they heard the attack was targeted.

If it was targeted, that's even scarier. It's discomforting to know that actually was potentially planned," Bill Coyman said.

"It's insane. You know, the world today, it's so scary. I mean, just innocent people could be out here just doing their daily business, and something like that happens. It's frightening," Jimmy McGill said.

"Not only have personal lives been lost, it's too bad because we are still a small town. There are great people that live here, and people get along, and I'm worried I'm seeing on the news now that it could be a bomb. That's hate and that's not what we're about in Palm Springs," David Martz said.

Federal & Local Politicians React

Reactions and condemnations of the attack have also poured in from federal and local officials.

Most notably, American Reproductive Health Centers, the location of the attack, posted to Facebook in part, "We. Choose. Hope. We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected."

Desert Regional Medical Center, which is located across from the blast site, stated in part, “Desert Regional Medical Center is grateful to the emergency services agencies who quickly responded to the explosion that took place on Saturday. Our thoughts go out to the families impacted by this tragic incident. Desert Regional remains open to care for our community.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement via X on the attack, stating: "We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

Governor Gavin Newsom also took to the platform, saying, "Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area."

Congressman Raul Ruiz also responded, “The explosion at the American Reproductive Centers IVF facility in Palm Springs is horrible. My heart is with Dr. Abdullah and staff and the people in Palm Springs, and I pray for the family of the person who died."

Congressman Ken Calvert posted to X in part, "This is an appalling act that I unequivocally condemn. My prayers are with everyone injured and affected ... I want to make it abundantly clear that our community values the contributions of fertility clinics like the American Reproductive Centers of Palm Springs and the life-creating role they play in making families possible."

For the latest news on the Palm Springs explosion, visit: TwentyNine Palms man identified as 'primary suspect' in Palm Springs explosion.