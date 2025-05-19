Businesses, neighbors rebuilding after explosion

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A powerful explosion rocked downtown Palm Springs Saturday, leaving damage scattered over a 100-yard radius according to investigators.

The blast shattered windows, rattled nerves and left local businesses like The Velvet Rope reeling.

Owner David Rios said he's spent days sweeping up debris and repairing broken windows — without the help of insurance.

"No one tells you that you need terrorism insurance, you think about fire and floods," Rios said. "In the meantime, when we gave them the claim, we were denied."

Despite the devastation, Rios said a strong sense of community has emerged.

"They have given me love and support," Rios said.

Rios colleagues said he is a beacon of kindness not only to the community of Palm Springs but to all those around him.

To support The Velvet Rope during this time, visit its GoFundMe.

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts as the investigation proceeds.

