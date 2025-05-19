Fire damages North Palm Springs home; Two displaced, two hurt

NORTH PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire damaged a North Palm Springs home today, displacing two residents and causing minor injuries to one person and a firefighter.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near North Indian Canyon Drive and 18th Avenue in the unincorporated area of North Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews contained the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, the department said.

A resident and a firefighter were taken to a hospital to be treated for their minor injuries, sheriff's officials said.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for about an hour to conduct overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.