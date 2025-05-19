Skip to Content
News

Fire damages North Palm Springs home; Two displaced, two hurt

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
New
Published 3:57 PM

NORTH PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire damaged a North Palm Springs home today, displacing two residents and causing minor injuries to one person and a firefighter.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. near North Indian Canyon Drive and 18th Avenue in the unincorporated area of North Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews contained the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, the department said.

A resident and a firefighter were taken to a hospital to be treated for their minor injuries, sheriff's officials said.   

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.   

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for about an hour to conduct overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content