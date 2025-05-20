Roads Reopen in Palm Springs and Twentynine Palms After Bombing Incident

All roads in Palm Springs, including Indian Canyon from Vista Chino to Tachevah, are now open. Roads have also reopened in Twentynine Palms following days of cleanup and police activity at the home of the bomber involved in Saturday's attack.

The investigation is ongoing. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills raised concerns that others may have been involved or knew about the attacker’s plans but failed to report them.

Bartkus, the suspect, was active online, sharing his beliefs and experimenting with explosives. He created a website outlining a “war against pro-lifers,” and referenced his suicide and plans to bomb an IVF clinic.

"There were people in chat rooms, there were people who, who are connected to him who had to have known… that he was up to nefarious deeds… and that should have been brought forward,” said Mills.

Authorities are urging the public to report concerning online behavior.

"Anybody out there who has a loved one who's Googling mass casualties or active shooters, bomb making materials, people have to speak up,” Mills added.

The FBI is working to trace the source of the explosives and identify any potential collaborators. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities via 1-800-CALL-FBI