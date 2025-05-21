21 drivers cited in Indio distracted driving operation

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police officers cited 21 drivers for using their cell phones during a distracted driving enforcement operation, authorities announced today.

"Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,'' the Indio Police Department said in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer."

The enforcement occurred Tuesday at various locations citywide, according to police. News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn joined Indio police during the operation. Check out her report here.

Under state law, it is illegal to hold a phone or other device while driving, including for talking, texting or using apps.

A first offense can result in a fine. A second offense within 36 months of a prior conviction may add a point to the driver's record.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.