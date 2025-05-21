FIND Food Bank CEO discusses funding concerns amid proposed federal cuts

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - In Washington D.C., some proposed changes to the way SNAP benefits are delivered is raising concerns at FIND Food Bank in Indio.

SNAP is the government's supplemental nutrition assistance program, known as CalFresh here in California. Lawmakers are looking at shifting SNPAP's administrative and benefits to the states.

The change could cost California up to $4 billion a year and impact up to 150,000 people who depend on FIND for food.

"So if the state isn't able to pick up the $3.1 to $4 billion dollars that would become the state's responsibility as opposed to what's been funded by federal then they're going to have to make choices on whether or not we have to shrink the program-- people could lose benefits. They could lose dollars. The people who really need it are going to be sacrificing at this point," said Debbie Espinosa, FIND Food Bank CEO.

Espinosa says is worried that California can't absorb the increased SNAP costs. She's reaching out to our local, state and federal elected representatives-- urging them to protect cal-fresh benefits-- and those who might lose access to what she calls an essential food program...