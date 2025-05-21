Palm Springs business owners unite to help rebuild after deadly explosion

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Small business owners in Palm Springs are rallying to support businesses devastated by Saturday’s deadly explosion through a fundraiser.

The initiative, called “Rebuild Palm Springs,” is being led by:

Bob Smiland, Desert Hand Car Wash

Liz Ostoich, FARM, Tac/Quila and Clandestino

Willie Rhine, 849 Restaurant & Lounge

Bill Sanderson, Townie Bagels

Gregory Goodman, My Little Flower Shop

"It's really an important time to come together," Ostoich said. "You can see everybody in this town just joining together because we're built on love."

The blast caused widespread structural damage leaving many affected small businesses grappling with uninsured losses.

The program is designed to assist businesses directly impacted by the May 17 explosion by covering up to 50% of qualified repair costs including structural damage, broken windows and inventory loss according to organizers.

"It's all straight donation to the fund," Sanderson said. "I donated money for my business."

Organizers said funds will be distributed by the Desert Business Association and Greater Palm Springs Pride to applicants who submit proof of completed work, such as paid invoices, before-and-after photos, etc.

