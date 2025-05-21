Rebuilding effort continues near Palm Springs blast site ahead of Thursday ARC press conference

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The rebuilding effort near the blast site of the deadly car bomb explosion in Palm Springs on Saturday is underway. The blast happened in the parking lot of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, in what investigators say was a targeted act of terrorism.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle spoke with crews repairing windows at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs on Wednesday. The medical center, is across the street from the fertility clinic and sustained multiple broken windows.

The clean-up and rebuilding effort near the blast site will continue into the week.

On Thursday, a press confernce hosted by American Reproductive Centers (ARC) in response to the tragic explosion near their facility is scheduled for 11am.

"This press conference will also serve as a moment to honor those affected and express gratitude for the first responders and community who have stood by ARC during this time." -American Reproductive Centers (ARC)

In news release, ARC outlined what you can expect in tomorrows press conference.

"This event resulted in loss of life, structural damage, and deep concern across our community. ARC leadership will issue an official statement addressing the facts as known, the impact on our operations and patients, and our plans for moving forward with strength and renewed purpose."

The news release goes to state the press conference will include an update on the investigation, conformation of safety for patietn, embryos, and staff, as well as ARC's vision and commitment to families moving forward.

