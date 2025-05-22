Palm Desert boys golf finishes first at CIF-SS Individual Championships, So-Cal team qualifier

Palm Desert boys golf once again proved their pedigree as a program with a first-place finish Thursday in Temecula.

The Aztecs were the only team to shoot under par, led by junior standout Luke Ringkamp who finished 3rd individually with a 4-under 67.

The Southern California championships are next Thursday at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills. The tournament will feature eight of the top teams in the region, including PDHS.

