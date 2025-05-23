DSUSD reviewing incident causing halt in bus ride returning from a field trip

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Some local families are voicing concerns to Desert Sands Unified School District regarding an altercation on a bus ride for a field trip on Wednesday.

They say it left some third graders and chaperone parents temporarily stranded as they returned from a trip to Legoland.

A video from a parent shows the aftermath after those on the bus were dropped off. Parents say it all happened after the bus driver refused to allow students to use the bus's restroom.

In a statement to families, the Principal of James Carter Elementary School wrote:

"While the bus was nearing home, the contracted bus driver from a local transportation company acted unprofessionally toward students and became verbally confrontational with a parent chaperone. The driver pulled over on Cook Street, refused to continue, and called 911. Law enforcement responded quickly, and families were contacted to pick up their children."

The Principal added that the school understands how upsetting and unsettling the experience was, and that counseling services are available for students.

Desert Sands Unified School District officials say the incident is being reviewed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.