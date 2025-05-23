Living Healthy: Desert Healthcare District investing in improving health in Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation is investing millions into the valley's health, including grants for behavioral and environmental health as well as access to care.

They have 5 million dollars a year for grant funding, all guided by elected board members to improve access to care in the community.

One of the newest priorities is environmental health, triggered in part by dust and debris brought on by Tropical Storm Hillary.

There are partnerships to address issues like asthma and respiratory illness and to educate families about the impact of local air quality.

Another major initiative is building a pipeline of healthcare providers, including nursing students here in the valley. The District is teaming up with College of the Desert to help more students get into nursing programs, and stay here locally afterwards.

Desert Care Oasis Health and News Channel 3 are partnering together to bring you continued valued health insights for you and your family.