Palm Springs businesses prepare for Memorial Day foot traffic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Memorial Day is a busy travel day across the country, honoring U.S. military members who died in service.

In the Valley, the weekend also marks one of the last busy foot-traffic days for downtown businesses before a quiet summer. With the heat in the Valley, tourism declines and residents look to cool off elsewhere, leading to decreased visitors in local businesses.

The summer can be difficult economically for these businesses. With increased visitors for Memorial Day weekend, they could see one last peak in foot traffic before the quiet summer.

