Record Memorial Day travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels

The Automobile Club of Southern California projects a record-breaking 3.6 million Southern Californians will travel this Memorial Day weekend — part of a national total of 45.1 million travelers, the highest ever for this holiday. Travel is expected to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels this year. That means more drivers and busier roads than we’ve seen in years.

Gas prices are helping drive the trend. In Southern California, prices at the pump are about 50 to 60 cents lower per gallon compared to this time last year, according to AAA.

Popular destinations for Southern Californians this weekend include Las Vegas, San Diego, the Central Coast, the Grand Canyon and other nearby national parks.

If you’re planning to hit the road today, expect heavy traffic Friday afternoon, especially along Interstate 5 north from Los Angeles to Bakersfield, where travel times could nearly triple. AAA says the best times to drive are Saturday morning and Monday before 2 p.m.

Before hitting the road, CHP Officer David Torres reminds you to stay safe.

“Check your vehicle, check your tires,” said Torres. “Make sure that everything is in order and just be patient when you’re on the road.”

Memorial Day weekend is often a preview of summer travel trends, and if this weekend is any indication, we’re in for a very active summer season.

If you are traveling, give yourself extra time, stay patient on the roads and drive safe.