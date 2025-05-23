Study shows Palm Springs International Airport brings billions into economy; creates thousands of jobs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - According to a new study, Palm Springs International Airport generates 2.5 billion dollars into our regional economy, while supporting more than 18,000 jobs.

The "2025 Economic Impact Study" was commissioned by the airport, which also found that PSP generated 864 million dollars in wages paid, with 382 million dollars in tax revenue across local, county, state and federal governments - and more record growth is on the way.

And more growth is on the way - PSP Communications and Marketing Specialist Jake Ingrassia says phase one of the PSP terminal expansion will introduce a new concourse with seven new gates. A consolidated rental car center is also being added, and a federal inspection station that will expand the airport's international capabilities.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Ingrassia about the study and planned future growth.