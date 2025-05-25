Memorial Day Weekend Brings Tourists and Economic Boost to Mountain Communities

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, many Southern California residents are heading to the elevated retreats of Big Bear and Idyllwild to escape the heat and enjoy the cool mountain air. These picturesque towns offer not only a refreshing break from the scorching desert temperatures but also a variety of charming attractions — including local ice cream shops that are popular with visitors.

Idyllwild, in particular, is experiencing a surge in tourism, much to the delight of local business owners. Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the busiest season of the year for this mountain community, with shops and restaurants bustling with activity.

"This is our busiest time of the year, and we really look forward to it," said a local business owner. "The more people come up, the more money we make — and that means the more people we get to serve. It's not going to slow down anytime soon as we head into summer."

The warmer months attract a significant number of part-time residents and outdoor enthusiasts seeking a seasonal escape. With hiking, fishing, and nature trails in abundance, Idyllwild is a haven for those who love the outdoors.

"Having people come up here as tourists in the summer — that’s our audience," another local added. "We get to invite them in, show them a good time, and really showcase what makes our community special."

In addition to natural attractions, Idyllwild’s summer calendar is packed with events, including a summer arts program launching June 23, a 4th of July parade, and a summer concert series. These events not only enrich the community’s cultural offerings but also draw even more visitors to the area.

"It's great to have the communities come up and help support us," said another resident. "You don’t find towns like this often — especially not in California. So when people come here, they're helping to sustain the small businesses that make Idyllwild unique."

As the summer season begins, Idyllwild stands ready to welcome the crowds — with open arms, cool breezes, and the charm that only a mountain town can offer.