Two dead, two others are behind bars after DUI related crashes across Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - New Channel 3 is tracking two fatal car crashes in Cathedral City.

Around 8:47 P.M. on Saturday, Cathedral City Police received numerous 911 phone calls of a traffic collision in the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Via Echo. Witnesses told CCPD Dispatch the collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Dinah Shore Drive. Cathedral City Police and Cathedral City Fire & EMS responded and arrived a short time later. Upon police arrival, officers located a single pedestrian on Dinah Shore Drive west of Via Echo. The pedestrian had major injuries to their person and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle and driver remained at the scene of the collision. Through CCPD’s investigation, it was learned that DUI was a factor in the collision. The driver was arrested for DUI and will be booked into John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Westbound Dinah Shore Drive was closed between Date Palm Drive and Via De Anza, but it has since opened up.



Meantime, Cathedral City Police are also reporting another fatal crash near Ramon Road. Around 1 A.M. on Sunday, CCPD received reports of a traffic collision involving two vehicles at Ramon Road and San Eljay Ave. Cathedral City Police and Cathedral City Fire & EMS responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located a Nissan sedan with major collision damage on the passenger side of the vehicle. Officers also located a Chevy pick-up truck with major collision damage to the front of the truck. The driver of the Nissan had major injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was identified as a juvenile. The investigation revealed the juvenile was intoxicated and DUI was a factor in the collision. The juvenile was arrested for DUI.

