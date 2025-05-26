Bagpipes, patriot flyover add to Desert Hot Springs Memorial Day ceremony

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A powerful sound echoed through Veterans Park in Desert Hot Springs as the city gathered for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Park caretaker and local veteran Edward G. Johnson shared his experience of losing fellow heroes and what this day means to him.

Johnson says, "It almost is really tough to explain to other people who have never experienced that, but when they do, it's a whole new ball game and I choke up for the rest of my life on this. It's a different thing. It's just [that] war is different. So this is really - today's ceremony is for all wars, all veterans who served in every war."

Today's service included a patriot flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum, a presentation of colors, and participation from Desert Hot Springs High School ROTC students.