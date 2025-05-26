Challenging Memorial Day workout inspired by fallen Navy Seal

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The "Murph" workout is a popular CrossFit Hero workout often done on Memorial Day to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan.

It involves a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run, all in a 20-pound weight vest. Many CrossFit gyms and individuals participate in this challenging workout to remember fallen service members.

On Memorial Day, members of multiple local gyms, including CrossFit Palm Springs, took on the "Murph," a grueling workout honoring the fallen Lt. Murphy.

Pharos Athletic Club in Palm Springs also got in on the action. Trainer Josh Phillips talked with News Channel 3 about what the challenge includes.

Phillips explains, "So Murph is a one mile run followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and then another mile of run at the end. And you're probably wondering, why am I wearing this weight vest? It's not just a fashion statement. It's because the workout is meant to be done with a 20 pound weight vest."

Participants say it's a powerful way to honor those who gave everything and to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.