COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District honored our valley's fallen heroes during a special ceremony on Memorial Day.

CVPC Trustee Dr. Bruce Underwood says the turnout this year was better than previous years.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Underwood about CVPC and why it's important for the District to hold its Memorial Day ceremony each year.