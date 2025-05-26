Local authorities ramp up enforcement on roadways during Memorial Day, expect heavy traffic

Indio, Calif. (KESQ)-- Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the entire year, which means traffic will likely be heavy throughout the day.

Experts with AAA estimates that 45.1 millionAmericans will travel domestically for Memorial Day weekend in 2025, according to a press release from INRIX. This is a record number, according to AAA's official statement.

The majority of travelers will be driving, with 39.4 million expected to take road trips. Another 3.61 million are projected to travel by air, and 2.08 million will travel by other modes.

With so many people on the roadways, local authorities are ramping up enforcement. California Highway Patrol Officers will be on the lookout for drivers that are speeding, driving recklessly, or driving under the influence.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with CHP about the enforcement, and will be keeping an eye on traffic around the valley tonight at 4, 5 and 6.