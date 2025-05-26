Neighborhood Heroes: Chris Fisher

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) At first glance, it looks like any other thrift store.



But step inside and you’ll find a guy who’s been powering this place for nearly a decade.

"Life's great. I have been here almost nine years, so that explains how cool it is here... This place is kind of like a community center."

Chris Fisher isn’t just the store manager at Revivals in Palm Springs.



He’s part coach, part host, and full-time community builder.

"We’ll have visitors from out of town... I’m like, we’re just a cool store. It’s a great cause. We’re great people."

Every rack, every register, every morning lineup out the door fuels something bigger.

"We are DAP Health’s fundraiser... this store is one of the few things that funds those initiatives."

And when you lead a team of 125 volunteers, Chris says the mission matters.

"We know that we’re doing good for the community... we know them by name."

So next time you drop off a donation, don’t be surprised if you see a hero in action.



He won’t say it... but we will.

Know someone like Chris who deserves the spotlight?

Click this link Neighborhood Heroes, and submit your nomination today.

