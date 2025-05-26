Palm Springs riders honor the fallen on Memorial Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - American Legion Palm Springs Post 519 members honored those who have fallen this Memorial Day.

The chapter held a Memorial Day Run and Ceremony that drew dozens of veterans, families and supporters to NYPD Restaurant & Bar for a powerful tribute.

John Picken, Commander of Post 519 American Legion Palm Springs, explained what the event included.

"We had a luncheon," Picken said. "We had a little ceremony with our color guard, a gun salute and we played taps."

He said lunch, raffles and music by DJ Noriega brought people together, but the focus stayed on sacrifice — and those who didn’t come home.

"It's more of a memorial for the veterans who didn't make it home," Picken said. "And that's bittersweet."

Coachella Valley Resources for Veterans

NAMI Coachella Valley - Offers free mental health support groups, education and advocacy for veterans and families.

Riverside County Veterans’ Services: Veterans Reintegration Program - Provides counseling and mental health support tailored to veterans, including those involved with the justice system.

Veterans Crisis Line - Serves veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members and those who support them.

