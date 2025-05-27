College of the Desert class of 2025 ready for the future

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A salute to the Class of 2025 - Nearly 2,000 Roadrunners walked the stage at Acrisure Arena on Tuesday, moving on to take the next big step of their lives.

The grads heard remarks from the Superintendent and President, as well as keynote speakers, who inspired the students along with family and friends in attendance.

Two graduates say they'll be using their Health Sciences degrees from COD to pursue nursing. Anitza Acevedo says she's hoping to get into a nursing program to work toward a BSN, and Brianna Hernandez exclaims it's never too late.

Others say they're happy to finish this chapter in their education and are excited to see what the future holds.

News Channel 3 congratulates the Roadrunners Class of 2025, including Matthew Flicker, the son of News Channel 3's chief photographer Christopher Flicker, and also to Isaiah Mora, one of News Channel 3's great producers.