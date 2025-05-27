Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week returning this Friday

Visit Greater Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Casinos, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and all nine desert cities are presenting Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week for the 17th year! The 10-day dining event begins Friday, May 30th through Sunday, June 8th.

More than 100 restaurants across each of the nine desert cities are participating, to see the restaurants and their prix-fixe menus, head to this link.

Restaurant week provides an opportunity to experience new menu items, explore local restaurants and most importantly, support FIND Food Bank. For every reservation booked through this site, $1 will be donated to FIND Food Bank.

Restaurant week is open to the public and does not require purchasing tickets or passes to attend. All you have to do is choose a restaurant at this site and make your reservation.