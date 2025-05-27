Skip to Content
PSPD reports missing person has been located

Tadeusz Moskal
PSPD
Tadeusz Moskal
By
Updated
today at 7:33 PM
Published 7:09 PM

UPDATE 5/27/2025: The Palm Springs Police Department reports that Tadeusz Moskal has been located.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department has issued a Missing Person Alert Tuesday evening.

Tadeusz Moskal was last seen near the area of Molino Road and Sunnyview Drive in Palm Springs. He is wearing a blue shirt with white horizontal stripes and navy-blue shorts.

Police ask that if anyone has information on the man that can assist in safely locating him, please call 911 or PSPD at 760-327-1441.

Cynthia White

