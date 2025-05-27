Skip to Content
RivCo trans athlete prompts CIF rule change; local coach & health worker discuss impact to athletes

Published 5:48 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) — A transgender student-athlete from Jurupa Valley High School is set to compete at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Track and Field Championships this weekend.

President Donald Trump appeared to reference the athlete in a social media post Tuesday, threatening to withhold federal funding if California allows her to compete.

In response, the CIF said it is updating its championship eligibility rule.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is speaking with a local high school track and cross-country coach about what the new rule means and to a community health worker about its impact on some student-athletes.

Watch the full story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

Shay Lawson

