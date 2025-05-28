Doctors recommend screening early in pregnancy for congenital syphilis

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Doctors say cases of congenital syphilis are climbing - now at numbers that are the highest the U.S. has seen in decades.

The disease can cause abnormalities and even death to newborns.

In 2023, nearly 3,900 cases of congenital syphilis were reported in the United States, which is a huge jump from only 330 cases a decade earlier.

Not only can the disease cause death to the newborn, but also premature birth, deformed bones, and brain problems.

Doctors say women should get screened early in their pregnancy, and people who are at high risk of contracting syphilis should get repeated testing.

Infectious Disease Specialist and CEO & Founder of PS Test in Palm Springs Dr. Phyllis Ritchie notes, "California is 11th in the nation of congenital syphilis cases, and what's happening is people aren't getting tested."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Dr. Ritchie to learn what everyone needs to know.