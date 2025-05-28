Double play: Local coach, father turning two with Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage in softball championships

"It's an exciting time, you know, to be in these great moments. To watch as a proud father and to coach on the field as a proud coach," said Tony Rocha.

Tony Rocha is the assistant softball coach for Cathedral City. His Lady Lions have their CIF championship game on Saturday against Hueneme in Division 8.

Tony's daughter Lillian is the senior catcher for Rancho Mirage, and the Rattlers have their championship game on Friday against Culver City in Division 7.

Both games are taking place at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

"It's going to be a turnaround both days. We watch my daughter with Rancho playing on Friday, got to come back, then I got to go play out on Saturday at 1:00. So it's going to be a hectic two days but it's going to be worth it," said Rocha.

It's been a special run for both teams who have never been here before, playing their first championship games in program history.

"Being underdogs. Both programs have been the underdog of the story and yet we're still the only two teams left representing the valley. That says a lot about these two groups of girls," said Rocha.

Despite what happens this weekend with the Rattlers and Lions, Rocha says that both teams have already won.

"You know what the biggest win is? Watching these two groups of girls come together as a team. That's the ultimate win right there for any coach. And these wins that came along with it are just a plus. You know, going for a championship that would be awesome. But I mean the greatest win is watching these girls play together as a team," said Rocha.

Tony will proudly be wearing two hats this weekend, Dad for Rancho Mirage, Coach for Cathedral City with one final message for both teams before the biggest game of their careers.

"Like I tell my girls at any day, if it's Monday, it's just another Monday. So come Friday and Saturday, just another for another Friday and Saturday. That's just play the game and we'll take the win. Stay comfortable and positive. We're good," said Rocha.