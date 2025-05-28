Forever Marilyn celebration honoring Monroe’s 99th birthday set in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A community celebration in honor of Marilyn Monroe's 99th birthday and a 26-foot-tall Monroe statue dedication was planned for Sunday in downtown Palm Springs.

"Forever Marilyn Community Celebration" will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Downtown Park, between Museum Way and Belardo Road.

The nonprofit tourism group PS Resorts will host the free event, which will feature drag performer Vanity Halston, live music, birthday treats while supplies last and a Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest with prizes.

Attendees are welcome to take photos of the statue created by artist Seward Johnson, who recreated her pose from the 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch" in which she stood on a windy Manhattan subway grate wearing a white dress.