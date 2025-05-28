Skip to Content
Palm Springs International Airport Launches New Tracking Website

Published 6:14 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A website was launched today by the Palm Springs International Airport aimed to provide transparency to consumers regarding any upcoming improvements or amenities.

"PSP is getting better every day -- and our team is working hard to make sure travelers feel the difference,'' Harry Barrett Jr., executive director of aviation, said in a statement. "Progress PSP opens our doors to show what we're building, when, how we're funding it, and why it matter. It's about transparency, forward momentum and delivering world-class upgrades travelers will see and feel."  

"Progress PSP" tracks the more than dozens of projects with the budget year, a description of the item, a funding source,  an estimated completion date, and the site filters by categories and status.

For more information, go to flypsp.com/progress/.

