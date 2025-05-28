Palm Springs officials, students to meet sister city counterparts in Mexico

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Several Palm Springs city officials, hospitality leaders and half a dozen College of the Desert culinary students will travel to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico next month to strengthen relations with its sister city, participate in their food and wine festival and provide students the opportunity to train under Mexico's chefs.

"Opportunities like this strengthen our strategic partnerships and help showcase Palm Springs as a leader in innovative hospitality and global exchange,'' Councilman Jeffrey Bernstein said in a statement.

The trip will take place June 26-30, and the "San Miguel y sus Sabores" festival will run from June 27-29.

The College of the Desert Foundation will cover expenses for the six students while they learn and train at the Universidad Tecnologica de San Miguel de Allende. Organizers said students will receive college credit for their work.

"The participating students will gain the skills, experience and global perspectives necessary to succeed in an ever-changing industry,'' Palm Springs Sister Cites Board of Directors President Gary Armstrong said in a statement. "This real-world experience will provide the students with practical industry skills and impart cultural competence, adaptability and professional networking opportunities, qualities essential in today's global job market."

Participating city officials will include Mayor Ron deHarte, Councilwoman Grace Garner, Councilman Jeffrey Bernstein and City Manager Scott Stiles. Board members will include Hugo Loyola, David Rios, Jim Fitzpatrick and Richard Horn.

Funds for travel and lodging will come from their own expenses, but a room will be covered for deHarte, according to organizers.

Throughout their trip, city officials will meet with San Miguel city officials, participate in workshops, explore the city and tour the culinary school.

In February 2023, the Palm Springs established the sister city with San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, in which mayors of both cities signed the Sister Cities International Agreement.